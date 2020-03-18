The Board of Education has made the decision to close school to students beginning Thursday, March 19. At this time, Southern Boone Schools plan to resume classes Monday, April 13. In order to meet DESE’s educational requirements during this extended break, students will be expected to complete work assigned by teachers. This work may be on paper or online based on students’ grade level and/or access to online learning. All work, whether online or through work packets, will be due upon students return to school. More information will be forthcoming in the days ahead.

We appreciate your flexibility and understanding.

Respectfully,

Christopher Felmlee

Superintendent of Schools

‘