Amanda Ferreiro, Ashland, recently was awarded the Ethel Christine Johnson Lemonds and Rhonda J. Lemonds Brown Master’s Scholarship. It is offered annually to a select few graduate students in the Mizzou Sinclair School of Nursing and is one of many scholarships tailored specifically to nursing students at Mizzou.

Currently Ferreiro is pursuing a master’s degree in nursing education with a minor in health systems innovations. She is a board certified nurse in emergency and trauma care. When not in the classroom, Ferreiro works in the Emergency Department at the University of Missouri Hospital. Originally from Ashland, Ferreiro graduated from Southern Boone County High School in 2000. Her parents are Mike and Maureen Dalton.

With an average GPA of 3.7, students admitted to the Sinclair School of Nursing have the highest GPA of any major in the University, and more than 98% of nursing graduates find jobs immediately following graduation.

By Megan Liz Smith