Southern Boone County schools have only five weeks before the original school start date of September 8, 2020.

SoBoCo school district, as of Monday, August 3, were still awaiting approval for their school reentry draft to Boone County Public Health and Human Services, this is why the administration says there has not been an official reopening plan presented for teachers and parents.

While Superintendent Chris Felmlee said he began drafting the reentry plan July 13, “the administration used the experiences of the summer school sessions to develop the proposed fall reentry procedures,” said Felmlee.

By Carson Blake