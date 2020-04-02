The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District intends to introduce a no tax increase bond issue to be voted on in April by Southern Boone County residents.The district’s fire board is leading the initiative in hopes of using the bond money to fund the updating of equipment, as well as departmental renovations and additions.

As Southern Boone County has grown, so has its fireboard. Five years ago, the community voted to add two additional seats on the board. This has given the board both a few more voices to be heard and some room to grow as an organization. Today, the board oversees the municipal and fiscal involvements of the department as a whole.