If you’re hungry for a traditional Thanksgiving supper, but don’t want to make a mess in the kitchen, Ashland’s Skyline Cafe on Broadway will make dinner for you.

And the Central Missouri Honor Flight will be the beneficiary.

For the third consecutive year, Skyline Cafe owner Brenda Ravenscraft will provide a turkey dinner with all the trimmings and ask diners to pay whatever is in their heart – and donate all of those funds to the local Honor Flight.

“I’m happy to do this becuase I think those veterans deserve to go to Washington, D.C. to see those memorials. They have earned that,” Ravenscraft said.

The meal will be served Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or until they are out of food, Ravenscraft said.

By Bruce Wallace