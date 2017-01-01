Central Missouri Democrats officially nominated Michela Skelton to run as a candidate for the 50th District Missouri House of Representatives.

Skelton will likely be facing Republican Sara Walsh. The Republican committee will meet in Ashland on January 28 to make a nomination. The special election, slated to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Caleb Jones who became Gov. Eric Greitens’ Deputy Chief of Staff, is scheduled for Aug. 8.

Skelton kicked off her campaign last week with friends and fellow Democrats at the Southern Boone Library. Skelton, who lives in Southern Boone, was an attorney for the Missouri Senate, crafting legislation for both sides of the aisle. That experience, she says, gave her a look at both sides of government – and how it has broken down.

“Service is a big part of me,” Skelton said. “My father served in the military and I learned early that service to others is a life value.”

Skelton cited education – both K-12 and high education – as a primary focus. “We cut $500 million from the foundation formula last session and every indicator shows that rural school systems are already struggling for funding,” Skelton added.

Skelton also added that she wants to be an advocate for workers’ rights, paid family leave, expanded health care access and higher wages.

By Bruce Wallace