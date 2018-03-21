A report of a shot fired on Church Street on Friday evening brought a host of Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies to the scene.

The end result was the arrest of Justin Hudson, 22, of Hartsburg, on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to Ashland Police, Hudson was leaving a residence he had been visiting on Church Street. A resident of another home yelled at Hudson, who stopped his car, pulled out a .22 calibre rifle and fired a shot upwards into the air. The witness said he did not aim the gun at anyone when he fired the rifle.

After determining where Hudson was located, law enforcement officers contacted him and met with Hudson. After making his statement, Hudson was arrested.

Hudson was released on a $5,000 bond.