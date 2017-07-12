The Boone County Sheriff’s Department arrested two suspects on Sunday in connection with a July 6 homicide in rural Audrain County near the Centralia battlefield.

A third suspect is still being sought in the case, according to Sheriff’s Det. Tom O’Sullivan.

Richard Henry, 37, of Overland and Arline Diedrich, 39, of St. Ann, are being held in the Audrain County jail in Mexico and awaiting formal charges relating to the case.

According to O’Sullivan, a passerby on July 6 located LEon Wilder, 30, of Columbia, along Audrain County Road 997 north of Grassland School Road. Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the scene at 2:20 p.m. and an autopsy by the Boone County Medical Examiner determined the victim died from a gunshot wound.

Thirteen different law enforcement agencies, including the Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad assisted with the investigation.