Boone County sheriff’s deputies have taken at least eight reports since early October involving tool thefts from businesses, residences and construction sites in the north Route B and Highway 63 North areas. A church storage building on North Brown Station Road was also burglarized and the suspects stole sound and video equipment.

Various tools and other equipment was reported stolen from houses under construction on Spiva Crossing Road and Low Crossing Road, residences on Peabody Road and Ketterer Road, and two businesses on Boone Industrial Drive. The thefts occurred during the late night, early evening hours.

Anyone with information about these thefts is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. A reward is offered for the arrest of those responsible and tipsters can remain anonymous.