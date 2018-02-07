When City Administrator Lyn Woolford and Mayor Gene Rhorer opened the bids for building a new sewer plant on January 26, they knew the bids would be higher than initially expected a few years ago.

The expectation turned into reality as they read the bids.

McClanhan Construction of Rogersville, Mo. won the job with a bid of $6.5 million – nearly $1 to $1.5 million more than originally planned.

“We have a contingency plan to deal with this,” said Mayor Rhorer. “We do not want to go back to the voters and ask for money, so we will pay out of pocket.”

Rhorer said the DNR $500,000 grant will help pay for the facility. “We are also asking for the low bidder and our engineers to look for savings,” Rhorer added, “but we will not sacrifice the functionality of the plant for cost savings.”

The McClanahan bid was one of nine bids. The second highest bid came from Ashland’s River City Construction at $6.875 million and the others were spread from $7.065 to $8.1 million.

By Bruce Wallace