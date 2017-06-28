On Tuesday, June 6th, 29 Ashland seniors and other travelers, along with 15 riders from the Hutchison Kansas Recreation Commission, got on a Diamond Tour bus heading for Boston and surrounding areas. That afternoon consisted of a stop at the St. Louis Art Museum, which featured exhibitions on the hats of Stephon Jones, Flowers in 18th Century European Porcelain & Textiles, and Renaissance & Baroque Master works of Phoebe Well & Mark Well collections, along with other notable displays.

Wednesday morning included a visit to the Ohio History Center Museum in Columbus. The exhibits followed Ohio’s history from the Ice Age to the present.

By Thursday, the Missouri and Kansas groups were sharing family photos, recipes and snacks. The groups arrived at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts. for a four-night stay.

