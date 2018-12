NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER AND DANCE

$25.00 PER PERSON, RESERVATIONS REQUIRED

Music provided by Hambo Latham

Catered by Word of Mouth Catering

6 to 10 p.m, as it will be 12 o’clock somewhere 😊

Please contact Maureen – 573-864-3818

Or e-mail : mdalton406@gmail.com

to make your reservation.