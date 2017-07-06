Speaking before crowd of nearly 300 people at the Ashland Optimist Club on Wednesday, Sen. Claire McCaskill answered questions on everything from the President’s weapons proposal to health care to marijuana.

Most of all, some noted, McCaskill was there to engage with voters.

The event was a part of Sen. McCaskill multi-city tour, including rural Missouri communities of Tipton, Eldon and others.

While there were political protestors from the Democrat and Republican points of view, Optimist Club member Ernie Wren said nearly all of the protestors were from out of town.

“She provided a very intelligent and informative perspective on questions provided by the audience,” Wren wrote. “What was qually impressive was the amount of civility, respect and engagement she provided not only to those who support her, but to those in the audience that held opposing viewpoints. It was a great town hall meeting!”

McCaskill took the stage just after 5:30, arriving to a standing ovation, and immediately began taking questions.

While she noted that she was in “Republican territory,” McCaskill, a Hickman High School graduate, must have also enjoyed engaging in voters in her home county. Some voters bemoaned the fact that Sen. Roy Blunt has not made an appearance at a town hall meeting since the holiday break began. That tactic is similar to most Republicans, who have been avoiding questions about the upcoming vote on a health care bill.

McCaskill noted that she receives her health care coverage from the Affordable Care Act and says she pays “about $700 a month.”

Some of the other topics addressed included: