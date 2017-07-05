Senator Claire McCaskill—who has hosted public, in-person town hall meetings with Missourians throughout her time in the U.S. Senate—will hold a public town hall at the Ashland Optimist Club on Wednesday, July 5.

Wednesday, July 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ashland Optimist Club, McCaskill will hold a public town hall, with media availability to follow.

“For me, this is all about showing up and listening to the folks I work for,” said McCaskill, who grew up in rural Missouri. “Especially when big public policy debates are raging, holding public, in-person town halls is an important part of our democracy—and for me, a great opportunity where any Missourian can show up, let me know what they think I’m doing right or wrong, and share their ideas and concerns. Missourians—whether they agree with me or not—are my bosses, and I want to make sure I’m holding myself accountable to them.”

