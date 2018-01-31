New security locks were added last week to exterior doors at Southern Boone Middle and High Schools. The front door locks are similar to those at SoBoCo Primary and Elementary Schools and will require staff inside the building to unlock the doors for visitors.

According to SoBoCo superintendent Chris Felmlee, the school will be utilizing technology to provide access to the district buildings. “We are in the process of standardizing keys and locks and coming up with a system for access to the school buildings,” Felmlee said.

“We are going to key cards instead of keys, which will help us have a better idea of who is in the building and when. It is easier to re-program a card than to get keys returned,” Felmlee said.

The new security system cost the district about $20,000 was paid for from funds left over from the recent bond issue construction projects.

~ Get the whole story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace