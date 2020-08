Hosted by local business owners and sponsored by the Boone County Journal, Second Saturday* was held at the American Legion Hall over the weekend promoting local home-based businesses. Some of those who participated include: Thirty-One Bags, Pampered Chef, Inspired Creations, Chris’ Closet, Yard Love, artist Jenny McGee, JMLC Photography and Scentsy. Stay tuned for more sponsored events highlighting local store-front and home-based businesses in the months to come.