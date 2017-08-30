The construction is complete, the floors are waxed and teachers are settling into their classrooms this week.

After a three-day Labor Day weekend, it is finally back to school time for Southern Boone students.

While there are new classrooms at SoBoCo Primary and Elementary, they won’t provide any extra space – the classrooms will be full of students.

The Elementary School will have approximately 396 students enrolled – about 26 more than last year and the Primary School will have more than 425 students.

“We will have eight sections in kindergarten and first grade,” said Primary Principal Brandy Clark, “and seven sections in second grade and next year we will add an eighth section in second grade.”

By Bruce Wallace