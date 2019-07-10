Around town, Red Tail Drive is being completed and the Southern Boone County school district administrative staff is moving into its new central office building.

The SoBoCo Central Office will hold administrator’s offices, the athletic director, special education staff and director and early education director. The building also consists of a boardroom for education and school board meetings, a break/board room and offices available for growth.

“Everything at central office is complete, they are setting up technology today [Monday] and we will be ready to go,” said Superintendent Chris Felmlee.

Red Tail Drive located south of the elementary building is not only significant to access the new central office building located by the water tower, but for the City of Ashland as well.

By Carson Blake