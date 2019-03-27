The monthly Southern Boone County School District meeting on Monday, March 18, addressed the needs for new staff to adapt for district growth.

Kindergarten screenings took place on a professional development Friday, and the following Saturday.

“This process that used to take three weeks, were done in two days with no loss in instructional time,” said Primary School Principal Brandy Clark, “137 students are currently enrolled, and that number will continue to grow.”

As needs in the school district change, the board is considering new staff. The Primary School is potentially hiring two kindergarten and one first grade teacher, and a counselor. The elementary school would add a third and fourth grade teacher, and a counselor. Three core curriculum middle mchool teachers has been recommended.

For district-wide employees, there is the possible addition of a school psychological intern, a social worker, and an assistant school improvement coordinator.

By Carson Blake