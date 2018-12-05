The $6 million bond for the school district’s current construction is still within budget, despite the weather constraints on time.

The bond included projects such as the new artificial turf baseball and softball field, which was completed in August and is ready for spring baseball.

“The new central office is moving ahead, pretty much enclosed, and working on the inside of the building,” said SoBoCo Superintendent Chris Felmlee. The central office is on target to be completed by March 2019.

Construction workers at the Elementary school are in the process of completing the new gymnasium by the summer 2019. The Elementary school has been struggling with handling growth, and the current gym has to accommodate for 400 students at lunch time, and P.E. classes intermingling each day. The turnover from lunch to classes has to be done in less than three hours.

The new gym will be for P.E., school assemblies, and activities such as music concerts complete with a stage, similar to the new Primary School gym. The current gym will be used as a lunchroom.

After the dust settles this coming summer, the road extension of Red Tail west of Henry Clay will be completed.

“We’ll be talking about new construction needs at the early childhood and middle school levels at the next school board meeting,” said Felmlee.

The next SoBoCo school board meeting will be held in the Middle School annex at 6:30 on Monday, December 17.

By Carson Blake