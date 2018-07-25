The SoBoCo school board hired Brandon Huck as its new facilities director at their July 16 board meeting.

In the light agenda, the board also hired Kimberly Whitworth, special education, and Lee Franklin, high school social studies.

The board accepted resignations from administrative assistant Leta Sapp, second grade teacher Monica Wilkerson and special ed assistants Sherry Hill and Dustin Cook.

The board also approved facility contracts with the YMCA and the Optimist Club.

The board will meet for their annual retreat/workshop tomorrow, Thursday, July 26, at the Missouri School Board Association building in Columbia at 9 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.