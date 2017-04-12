The Southern Boone School Board race will be decided today at 4 p.m. when SoBoCo Superintendent Chris Felmlee draws one name out of a hat.

Not just any hat – a Southern Boone Eagles ballcap.

“What would be more fitting,” Felmlee said with a laugh.

There have been more than a few jokes tossed around after school board incumbents Price Nichols and George Carney tied in last weeks election.

Both Nichols and Carney had 329 votes in Tuesday’s election, in which seats were won by incumbent Kevin Schupp and board rookie Dawn Sapp.

But both candidates still want to remain on the school board.

According to SoBoCo Superintendent Chris Felmlee, the two candidates indicated they would still like to serve on the board – in other words, neither was backing down.

However, both, in multiple media interviews, have said they do not want the school district to write the check for a special election.

Despite Nichols’ joking that the two stage a public free-for-all, it will likely come down to Felmlee simply drawing one name from a hat.

“Before we do anything,” Felmlee said Wednesday, “we wanted to wait until next Tuesday (April 11) and make sure the votes are certified.”

By Bruce Wallace