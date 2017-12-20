Southern Boone school board members were presented a new rendering of a baseball/softball complex to be built on the north side of the athletic field during their December meeting on Monday.

Superintendent Chris Felmlee said the changes would include removing the slope from the area, which would improve sight lines for spectators.

The complex, to be built at a cost of approximately $1.5 million would bring all of the high school sports facilities to one area while providing space at the Middle School for softball and football. “The $1.5 million would include the lights and the scoreboard,” Felmlee said.

The complex would be a part of a no-tax increase bond issue that would be put to voters in April, 2018. Other projects would include a new gym at the Elementary School and an administration facility near the Elementary School, which would allow for more classrooms at the old elementary school to be utilized for Middle School class space.

“We are still working to find space for our growing student population,” Felmlee said.

By Bruce Wallace