A method for determining the final Southern Boone school board seat will not be determined until next week.

Both Price Nichols and George Carney had 329 votes in Tuesday’s election, in which seats were won by incumbent Kevin Schupp and board rookie Dawn Sapp.

According to SoBoCo Superintendent Chris Felmlee, the two candidates indicated they would still like to serve on the board – in other words, neither was backing down.

However, both, in multiple media interviews, have said they do not want the school district to write the check for a special election.

Despite Nichols’ joking that the two stage a public free-for-all, it will likely come down to Felmlee simply drawing one name from a hat.

“Before we do anything,” Felmlee said Wednesday, “we want to wait until next Tuesday (April 11) and make sure the votes are certified.”

The new board will be seated at the district’s April 17 board meeting.