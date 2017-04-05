If you don’t think your vote counts, you should take a look at two races in Southern Boone County in two elections.

First there was a tie for the third seat in the Southern Boone school board race. Then, in the Ward 3 Aldermen race, Jeff Sapp nipped incumbent Fred Klippel at the wire by one vote.

School board incumbents Price Nichols and George Carney tied for the third spot with 329 votes each. Newcomer Dawn Sapp won a seat on the board with 335 votes and incumbent Kevin Schupp retained his seat with 348 votes.

With only 1,341 votes cast, it was thought by many on Tuesday that Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren would re-count the votes, however, Noren was not available for comment.

In other election results, the City of Ashland use tax, which taxes out-of-state purchases such as cars and boats as though they were purchased in-state, passed by a 153-74 margin, retaining the tax.

Lorie Klippel won a seat of the Southern Boone Fire Protection District board, besting Ann Cosgrove 305-217. City of Ashland Aldermen George Campbell and Jesse Bronson retained their seats as they ran unopposed.