Lead Photo: Seniors workout at during the YMCA’s Silver Sneakers program twice each week.

LEAD STORY: The Southern Boone School Board and SoBoCo superintendent Chris Felmlee will host a public meeting tomorrow evening, Thursday, January 10 at 6 p.m. at the Primary School gym to present the plan for a $6 million bond issue.

The bond issue would be on the ballot in the April election. If approved, it would provide funding for a two-story classroom building on the south side of the Primary School. The $6 million bond would also be a tax increase for school district property owners.

“The bond would add 40-cents to the assessed valuation,” said Felmlee, “and the school board is going to vote to add 25-cents to the debt service in order to accelerate bond payments so that we can pay off a (older) bond to prepare for a 2021 (no tax increase) bond issue for our Middle School facility.”

The additional 65-cents per $100 of assessed valuation would add $65 to every $100,000 of assessed valuation on school district property.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~