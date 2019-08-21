At the August 19th school board meeting, the board listened to reports and recommendations for the new school year, and hired two familiar faces to assist with the athletics programs. Long time Athletic Director Pat Lacy, who had recently retired, will be working as an “emergency coach” for 8th grade softball, 7th grade boys basketball and high school JV boys basketball. Also hired was Katie Price, who graduated from Southern Boone in 2013 where she was active in FFA, sports, as well as being a softball standout who went on to play at Westminster College. Katie will be coaching 8th grade girls basketball.

In other new hires and actions, the school district approved the following:

• Ryan Schoening, Randy Bobbitt and Daniel Lee-Day as custodians;

• Hilary Cerveny and Arlene Jones as special education paraprofessionals

• Alexis Miller for high school social studies;

• Michelle Dooley as the new middle school track coach;

• Karen Scaboo for Federal Programs support;

• Travis Naughton as the new Primary School Music teacher;

• Accepted resignations from: Charissa Consiglio, Jenna Maule and Candice Donoho.

By Ernie Wren