The Southern Boone School Board will have as much as $500,000 left over from the most recent bond issue which added classrooms to the Primary and Elementary buildings and a new weight room at the high school.

That money can be set aside for an upcoming April 2018 bond issue – a no tax increase bond issue – for a new administration facility, which would free up classroom space at the old elementary building.

However, SoBoCo Superintendent Chris Felmlee sought and got agreement from the district’s school board to use some of that money to add a number of security equipment and technology devices to the Middle School and High School.

The discussion and the board’s agreement with Felmlee came during Monday’s November meeting of the SoBoCo school board.

“In light of recent events and what has gone on in other parts of the country,” Felmlee told the board, “I think we need to look at security for students at the Middle School and High School.”

~ There’s more to the story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace