The Southern Boone School Board has had enough of parents not paying their children’s lunch room bill. The board of education agreed to get tough on families with outstanding school lunch balances during Monday’s monthly meeting at the school board annex.

In a prepared memo of new policy and procedures, Superintendent Chris Felmlee said those with outstanding balances would not be allowed to participate in high school commencement ceremonies, eighth grade promotion ceremonies or, for Primary and Elementary Schools – end-of-the-year class outings.

“We can’t keep a student from graduating or giving them their diploma,” Felmlee told the school board, “but we can not allow them to participate in commencement.”

The school board has wrestled with the school lunch past due bills for about two years. Administrators have attempted to work with parents and the board has encouraged district administrators to solve the problem. However, the school board wrote off $3,859.90 of debt that was accrued by families now on free or reduced meals, the district is still owed $24,436.22. The debt would be owed to food service contractor OPAA! by the district if not paid.

Felmlee suggested the new policy simply be approved as an amendment to current policy which states that to participate in special events – such as annual park day celebrations by the Primary and Elementary students or high school commencement – that the students be in “good standing.” Being in good standing at the high school includes having library fines paid, books turned in or having behavioral concerns. The school board did not debate the policy at all. The only discussion was how to implement it.

“I don’t think you can implement by staggering it,” said board member Craig O’Keefe, “I think you have to put this in at all of the buildings at the same time.” The rest of the board agreed with O’Keefe and briefly discussed what two do about balances which were not paid back.

“We could discuss taking those balances to court,” said board member Joe Miller. High School Principal Dale Van Deven said that two of the top balances at his building were one of $2,209 and another of $2,270. The board will be presented with revised language and approve the new plan at their April meeting.