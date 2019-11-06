The Southern Boone County school board is constantly looking forward on improvements and construction to the Southern Boone County school district.

“Both the 2018 and 2019 construction budgets show a significant fund balances. This is primarily due to the fact the district locked in construing cost that were under budget,” said Superintendent Chris Felmlee.

The school board approved $150,000 of the approximately $800,000 in 2018 surplus bond money, to be used in upgrading school building security. Installing camera systems in the Primary and Elementary buildings, new door locks at the High School and intruder locks district wide.

Any funds from the 2018 bond issue must be spent within three years. The school board is considering options for the surplus funds.

Part of the surplus money from the construction budgets is being considered to build a new maintenance building and concrete work by the central office.

~ There’s more in today’s Journal ~

By Carson Blake