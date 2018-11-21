Missouri voters approved medical marijuana by passing Amendment 2 on the Tuesday, November 6 elections. The recent approval was discussed during the SoBoCo School Board Meeting on November 12 in regards to the SoBoCo High School random drug testing.

Drug testing at the High School is not new. The district has been conducting random urine drug testing for 11 years, currently with the company TOMO drug testing of Springfield.

TOMO sends an employee tester who works with the school nurse and administration to conduct the random testing.

Students and parents give their consent to test at annual enrollment. All students that have the privilege of driving and extra curricular activities must participate in the random testing process.

“The only kids who are not tested, who are not in the pool, are the kids that play no sports, are in no clubs, no activities, and they don’t drive,” said Principal Dale Van Deven.

By Carson Blake