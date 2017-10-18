Just more than a month after moving into their most recent facility expansions, the SoBoCo School Board voted Monday to get the ball rolling on a $6 million-plus no-tax increase bond issue for next April.

The bond issue language will be put to the board on or before their December meeting for approval in order to be on the April ballot.

The proposed bond issue will include three facility projects:

• A new maintenance facility to be built at the south campus to include a central location for receiving shipments. The site would be built so that it could be expanded in the future to house the school bus maintenance facility. A new central office would be a part of the facility to house as many as 24 administrators and support staff. Superintendent Chris Felmlee said building this facility was cheaper than building classrooms and that at least six classrooms at the old Elementary School would be used for student growth at the Middle School.

By Bruce Wallace