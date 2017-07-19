The new Southern Boone Primary School gym now has a new maple floor. Also, lighting has been installed over the facility’s stage and the new bleachers arrived on Monday.

The school board was apprised of the construction update at their July board meeting on Monday and approved the additional expenditures of $38,300.

The projects include:

• Storm drain along Henry Clay: Install and bury approximately 220 ft of HDPE pipe, install two concrete inlines, straw seed disturbed area. This is the same thing we completed at the high school along Main Street. $11,912.00

• Extensive dirt work to regrade water runoff at the stadium

By Bruce Wallace