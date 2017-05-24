Alumni Soccer Tournament

The second annual Southern Boone Alumni Soccer Tournament will held June 16 at 6 p.m. at the SoBoCo soccer field. Participants will include former Southern Boone Eagles boys and girls soccer player or any former high school players from other schools. The event is a fund raiser for Eagles soccer teams. Cost is $35 per player. For updates or questions, go to sbcsoccer.com or email: sobocosoccer@gmail.com.

Kids’ Fishing Clinic set for June 17

Mark your calendar and check to see if you have enough fishing line, the annual Kids’ Fishing Clinic is June 17. Presented by the Missouri Department of Conservation, Ashland Optimists and the City of Ashland Park Board, the free fishing clinic will be held at Ashland City Park pond from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. There will be plenty of fishing – equipment will be supplied to those who don’t own fishing poles – education, fun and prizes.