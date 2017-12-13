The Southern Boone Economic Development Council is working to decide its best path through 2018 – and its future.

About 15 local business leaders met Monday morning with MU Extension office economic development professionals to hear the potential for developing a partnership with the Extension office in order to develop a strategic plan.

“I thought the meeting went very well,” said SBEDC President Bill Lloyd. “The Extension department has access to a great deal of data that would be valuable to us.”

MU Extension’s Pat Curry and Tish Johnson brought some information from their files about the Boone County market and proposed how they could assist the marketing arm of Southern Boone area.

“We know that we need a couple of things in order to bring business to Southern Boone,” Lloyd said. “We must have good data, providing prospective employers with who we are and what we have to offer. Secondly, I think if we’re going to succeed with people in the SBEDC who change or move in and out of the organization regularly, we have to have something on paper to show what our goals are and what we offer. Developing a plan and deciding what economic development means to us is what we need.”

By Bruce Wallace