A suspected felon eluded law enforcement officers on Saturday morning after a car crash and a search that was extended to Ashland.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a non-injury crash happened Saturday morning about 2 miles south of Mt. Pleasant Rd. The driver had fled on foot in to the nearby woods, according to Sgt. Scott White. Further investigation revealed the vehicle’s owner, from Hannibal, had felony and misdemeanor warrants.

State troopers, sheriff’s deputies and Ashland Police searched the Ashland area until about noon Saturday. “We assisted the search,” said Chief Lyn Woolford, “but it was a hunt for a man who may not have even been in town.”