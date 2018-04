FISH FRY

ASHLAND MASONIC LODGE

ASHLAND, MO.

Downtown on Broadway

215 E. Broadway

SATURDAY, APRIL 21, 2018

Same Day as the City Wide Garage Sale

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

All you can eat

Carry-outs available

Fish, Fries, Cole Slaw & Drinks

$11:00 Adults $5.00 Children

Debit & Credit Cards Accepted

We are a supporter to the Southern Boone High School Scholarships