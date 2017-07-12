Lauren Gateley, one of seven Southern Boone delegates to 2017 Missouri Girls State at University of Central Missouri last week, was selected as the Missouri recipient of the Samsung American Legion

Scholarship in the amount of $1000. Her scholarship application advances on to national competition with the potential for a much larger scholarship. Worldwide electronics leader Samsung endowed a scholarship fund of $5 million to be administered by The American Legion in 1996. Meant to show appreciation for U.S. veterans who came to Korea’s aid during its struggle against communist forces in the Korean War, the Samsung American Legion Scholarship Program established a series of scholarships derived from interest and other income from the principal amount. To date, the Samsung American Legion Scholarship has awarded more than $5.3 million to approximately 1,970 applicants. Lauren was selected from a pool of over 130 Missouri Girls State applicants, all of whom are descendants of wartime veterans. SoBoCo’s