The Salute to Veterans Airshow flies into the Columbia Regional Airport Saturday and Sunday May 27-28 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Airshow, now in its 29th year, is free.

The USA Black Daggers and Canadian Forces Skyhawks parachute teams will join with the USN Super Hornet and Royal Canadian Air Force Hornet tactical demonstration teams will headline this weekend’s airshow.

This year’s theme is: “Honoring Veterans of Every Era, Every Branch, Every Day!”