The City of Ashland has seen an up and down year for collecting taxes – mostly down.

But Monday morning City Administrator Lyn Woolford was pleasantly surprised to discover the February tax collection report, for January sales taxes paid to the state, showed the City of Ashland nearly doubled the amount collected for the same time last year.

The February tax report, for taxes collected in January showed $27,000 compared to $14,824 for the same time last year. The bounce in collections puts the city ahead of last year’s collections for the first time this year. If the city can collect $58,345 over the next two months, they will exceed last year’s collections.

Considering how anemic tax collections were for the first six months this year, Woolford was pleased – and surprised.

“We are planning to budget based upon this year’s performance,” Woolford said, we were just hoping more money could come in during the final quarter of the year.

By Bruce Wallace