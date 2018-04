Russell Hargis Benefit

Claysville Store, 5650 Claysville Road, Hartsburg

Silent Auction: 12:30 – 3:00 PM

Music by: Deep Water Band

Cost: Donation – 100% Proceeds to the Family

Menu: Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork, Potato Salad, BBQ Baked Beans

Russell is suffering from a blood cancer.

Come share in an opportunity to show love, care, and support.

For more information call: 573-636-8443

Rain OR Shine

“Families Helping Families”