The end of June marked the formal end of the SoBoCo school year.

It also marked the end of the careers of two secretaries administrators and faculty members alike would label the “glue” which held things together at their schools.

Middle School secretary Nancy Rupard and high school secretary Glenda Gilmore have a combined 45 years with the school district and are both ready to spend more time with grandchildren, travel and hobbies.

By Bruce Wallace