On Thursday, Senator Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) kicked off his bid for re-election to the Missouri Senate. His campaign for the 19th District is focused on investing in public education, creating an economic environment that lifts up all Missourians, and working to ensure our families feel safe in their own communities.

Rowden touted record increases in K-12 education funding, reversing funding cuts to the University of Missouri, passing ground-breaking criminal justice reform, and working with state and federal partners to deliver funds to completely replace the Rocheport bridge.

“Today’s political spectrum is incomplete and leaves many feeling like they don’t have a voice,” said Rowden. “A desire for common- sense problem solving has been replaced with a rhetorical race to the bottom that is politically motivated and provides little room for the discussions important to Missourians.”

