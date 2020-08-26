Motorists in Columbia will see road work taking place on the northbound U.S. Route 63 exit ramp at the Route WW and Broadway interchange next week.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be paving the right turn lane of the ramp on Monday, August 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This work will require the lane to close to traffic. Signs will guide motorists through the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and watch for crews in work zones.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.