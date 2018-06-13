A resurfacing and bridge improvement project along U.S. Route 54 from the Missouri River Bridge to just south of the Stadium Boulevard interchange in Jefferson City moved into its second stage Monday, June 11.

This second stage impacts motorists who use U.S. Routes 50, 54 and 63 in Jefferson City and includes rehabilitation work on the ramp bridge that carries eastbound Route 50 to eastbound Route 54/northbound Route 63.

The bridge work requires the following around-the-clock ramp closures:

· Eastbound Route 50 to eastbound Route 54/northbound Route 63

· Eastbound Route 54 to westbound Route 50 and eastbound Route 50/southbound Route 63

The detour for motorists who want to access all of the routes above is Business Route 50 (Missouri Boulevard). Work on the ramp bridge is scheduled to be completed by June 25 and all ramps will be reopened.

The entire project includes resurfacing, pavement repair, shoulder repair, and guardrail upgrades along Route 54. Six bridges will also be rehabilitated as part of the project. High Friction Surface Treatment will also be reinstalled on the Route 54 curves at Madison Street.

Rehabilitation work on the eastbound Route 54 bridges over Stadium Boulevard and Broadway Street is ongoing. During the work, one lane of eastbound Route 54 is closed 24-hours a day from south of Stadium Boulevard to north of Broadway Street. The on-ramp from Christy Drive to eastbound Route 54 is also closed. The closures will remain in place until work is completed on the eastbound bridges in mid-June.

The third stage of the project is tentatively scheduled to begin July 9 and includes rehabilitation of the westbound Route 54 bridges over Stadium Boulevard and Broadway Street, and the Route 54 on-ramp from Madison Street bridge. When this work begins Route 54 westbound will be reduced to one lane 24 hours a day from north of Broadway to south of Stadium. The Route 54 on-ramp from Madison Street will also be closed. Work on the westbound bridges and the Madison Street on ramp is tentatively scheduled to be completed on Aug. 6.

After the westbound bridge work is complete, the fourth stage will begin. The fourth stage will include pavement resurfacing work from the Missouri River Bridge to Stadium Boulevard. When this stage begins, there will be nightly lane closures on Route 54 and the adjacent ramps. The work hours will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

All of the work on the project is scheduled to be complete by November 1.