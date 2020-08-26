That’s correct, Ashland now has three roundabouts. Ashland opened up the third roundabout in town, with a fourth location currently being planned in the near future. Citizens can still be of mixed opinions as to the effectiveness and safety of these structures. In March of 2014, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) initiated the first two Ashland roundabouts at the Broadway and Highway 63 overpass. The primary purpose of which was to ease congested traffic which often backed up onto the highway, and reduce traffic accidents, both of which have been successfully achieved. To meet new construction and development needs for the future, a new roundabout was started in May of 2020 at the intersection of Boone County Route Y and Industrial Drive by Moser’s grocery store. MoDOT accurately estimated the time to build at 90-days, opening the new roundabout on August 20th, 2020.

~ Read the full story in today’s Journal ~

By Ernie Wren