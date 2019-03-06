The Ashland Board of Aldermen met at a different location last night, but much of the meeting was dedicated to a popular topic.

After an open meeting to discuss the 2019-2020 budget, the Aldermen were expected to approve a council bill which would allow Mayor Gene Rhorer to approve contracts for a roundabout at the intersection of Broadway and Henry Clay.

“Once we have the second reading approval, that will set the wheels in motion for that project,” Rhorer said Tuesday morning.

The roundabout project is slated for 2021.

This summer, the Missouri Department of Transportation is going to rebuild Highway M from the intersection at DD to the Highway 63 bridge. The project will have local west-bound traffic re-routed to Liberty Lane for a portion of the work. The Henry Clay-Broadway intersection will only get an overlay due to the construction of the roundabout next year, according to MoDot.

The Aldermen met at the Masonic Lodge Hall due to the fire department building not being available. The aldermen were also expected to adopt an ordinance that adopted new regulations of the International Fire Code to match that of the Southern Boone Fire Protection District.