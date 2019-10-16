Since 1983 the sounds of hairdryers, a ringing telephone and good conversation have filled the Hair Studio, an Ashland local business staple for decades. The salon may have changed locations over the years (currently located at the intersection of Henry Clay and Broadway/Route M in Ashland) but has never lost its commitment to serve the Southern Boone community.

The Hair Studio owners, Wayne and Carolyn Selby, have operated a small but steady business in Ashland. They are planning to continue the operation of the Salon until they retire.

Hair Studio is private property and the front of the business is set to be under a “right of way” for the construction of the 2021 roundabout project. This small town business is facing the city of Ashland and MoDot on the upcoming 2021 roundabout project at Henry Clay and Broadway/Route M.

A resolution will be set before the Ashland Board of Alderman at the October 15 meeting for the roundabout plan to go to MoDot for approval.

The city and MoDot have entered a contract for a 50/50 cost share for the proposed roundabout to begin in the spring of 2021.

“Change is hard and we knew there would be pain felt by some,” said Interim City Administrator Tony St. Romaine. “This has been a recognized problem for many years and the roundabout seems to be the best choice.”

By Carson Blake

