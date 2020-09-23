After 26 years at the Daniel Boone Regional Library, Southern Boone County Public Library manager Ronda Mitchell will be closing the book on her successful career. Her first job at the library was in the Circulation Department in Columbia, but after a month she moved into the Public Services Department as part of the reference team. She returned to Circulation as a supervisor while earning her master’s degree in library science. She became the reference librarian at the Callaway County Public Library, and later filled in as manager there. Ronda and her family decided to return to Columbia, so she took a job as a cataloging librarian in our Technical Services Department. For the final leg of her career with DBRL, Ronda served as the manager of the Southern Boone County Public Library in Ashland.