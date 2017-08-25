The 41st annual Cattlemen Days Rodeo rides into Ashland this weekend, featuring PRCA Pro Rodeo cowboys.

The rodeo is sponsored by the Ashland Optimist Club and Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club and will be at the Saddle Club Arena Friday and Saturday starting at 8 p.m.

Championship Pro-Rodeo Company provides the stock for the rodeo and has proven to bring some of the top riders in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions to Ashland.

Tickets are $13 at the gate and $11 in advance – available at Central Bank, Connections Bank, Callaway Bank, River Region Credit Union, all in Ashland.

In addition to the rodeo, the annual Rodeo Parade will start at Saturday 2 p.m. and ride through downtown Ashland. The Kiddy Roundup for youngsters is from 6-7 p.m. on Saturday and a a calf scramble will be held both evenings.

Bands will play both nights – Jordan Heckemeyer on Friday and Str8Arrow Band on Saturday.